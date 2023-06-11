One Person Fatally Shot in Shallowater on Saturday Night today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Saturday night, a double shooting occurred in Shallowater resulting in the death of one person and injury of another. The police received a call at approximately 11:30 p.m. and arrived at the 1300 block of 5th Street to find two individuals with gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, one of them passed away at the hospital due to their injuries. As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests have been made. KCBD holds the copyright for this report, dated 2023.

