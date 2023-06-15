One Person Fatally Shot on the East Side of Indianapolis today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting incident on Thursday morning in the east side of Indianapolis is currently being investigated by IMPD. Upon arrival, police discovered a gunshot victim who was declared dead at the scene by an IMPD representative. No details have been released yet regarding the suspect or motive. Those with relevant information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

News Source : WTHR.com staff

Source Link :1 dead after shooting on Indy’s east side/