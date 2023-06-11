One person killed and another critically wounded in St. Catherine’s shooting incident. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Saturday night, a shooting in St. Catherine’s, Ont. resulted in the death of a man and hospitalization of a woman with life-threatening injuries. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and has not yet been found. However, police have stated that the shooting was targeted and there is no evidence of a risk to the public. The incident occurred near St. Paul Street West and Louth Street, and emergency task units and K9 officers have searched the area extensively. Residents are advised to avoid the intersection, as there is a heavy police presence. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, badge #1009103, or submit tips through Crime Stoppers of Niagara.

News Source : CBC

Source Link :1 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting in St. Catherine’s/