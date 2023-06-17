One person killed and another injured in shooting at Lawrence apartment – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to police, a shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Lawrence early Saturday morning, resulting in the death of one 17-year-old and the injury of another. The incident was reported around 5:20 a.m. at the Harrison Place Apartments on Beatle Drive. The injured teenager was taken to Eskenazi and is in good condition. Police have not released the identities of the victims and have not provided information on the cause of the shooting. No arrests have been made yet.

News Source : WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic

Source Link :1 dead, 1 injured in Lawrence apartment shooting – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather/