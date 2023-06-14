One Person Killed and Another Severely Injured in Shooting Outside Bremerton Bar today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A 23-year-old man from Lynnwood named Deshawn Wild was fatally shot and another man was seriously injured in an incident at McCloud’s Grill House in East Bremerton. According to court documents, the altercation began after a fight in the parking lot early Friday morning. The Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Wild’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and classified it as homicide. 22-year-old Pierre Francious Taylor was charged with first-degree assault for shooting a man involved in the incident who police linked to the shots that killed Wild. The assault victim was seriously injured but has since been discharged from the hospital. No one has been charged for Wild’s death yet, and the prosecuting attorney stated that evidence indicates the assault victim acted in self-defense. The incident was captured on surveillance video, which showed Wild lifting his shirt to show the presence or absence of a firearm before approaching the Camry parked nearby. He threw a punch at the assault victim, and the two fell to the ground between two parked vehicles. Taylor was seen approaching the driver’s side door of the Camry, and the assault victim was seen punching and possibly kicking downward at Wild. The assault victim suddenly fell out of camera view, and it appeared that Taylor shot him. Wild was also shot as he approached the assault victim, and the Camry drove away from the scene. Taylor was arrested later, and a .40 caliber, Blazer brand round was found in his pocket. Both .40 caliber and 9 mm casings were found at the scene, indicating that two people were shooting or that one person had two guns of different calibers. The assault victim claimed that Wild had a firearm, but he denied having one himself.

News Source : Nathan Pilling

Source Link :1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting outside Bremerton bar/