One person killed and another wounded in gunfire at Liberty Station Juneteenth event. today.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a shooting occurred at a Juneteenth concert in a Liberty Station park on Saturday evening, resulting in one fatality.
News Source : KGTV – San Diego Scripps
Source Link :1 dead, another injured in shooting at Liberty Station Juneteenth concert/