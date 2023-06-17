One person killed and two injured in shooting at wine shop in Manesar, Haryana – The Economic Times Video today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On June 16, in Gurugram, Haryana, two individuals shot at a wine shop resulting in one fatality and two injuries. The incident occurred at 8:30 pm and authorities have formed teams to apprehend the culprits. A reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for any information leading to the arrest of the accused. Investigations have revealed that the shop owner and his brother received a threatening call from a foreign number a week prior, indicating a possible connection to the shooting. The ACP, Surender Sheoran, stated that a probe is underway.

News Source : ANI

Source Link :haryana: Haryana: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at wine shop in Manesar – The Economic Times Video/