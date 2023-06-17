One person killed, another injured in shooting at Lawrence apartment – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to police, an apartment complex in Lawrence was the site of a shooting early on Saturday morning, resulting in the death of one 17-year-old and injury to another. The incident was reported at around 5:20 a.m. in the 5000 block of Beatle Drive, where the Harrison Place Apartments are located. The fatally shot victim was a teenage boy, while the other was grazed by a bullet. The injured teenager was reportedly in good condition as he was taken to Eskenazi. The identities of both teenagers have not been released by the police, and no information has been provided on the cause of the shooting or any arrests made.

