One person killed, another wounded in shooting incident in Prince George’s County today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Wednesday evening, a shooting in Prince George’s County resulted in the death of one man. Police officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department arrived at the parking lot on Riggs Rd. after 5:30 p.m. to find two men who had been shot. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition. In a separate incident, an attempted rape arrest was made in Fairfax County with the help of a license plate reader picture. Anyone with information on either incident should contact the police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Prince George’s County shooting Gun violence in Maryland Criminal investigation in Maryland Victims of gun violence Community response to gun violence

News Source : Makea Luzader

Source Link :1 dead, another injured in Prince George’s County shooting/