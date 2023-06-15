One person killed, another wounded in shooting incident in Prince George’s County today.

Posted on June 15, 2023

On Wednesday evening, a shooting in Prince George’s County resulted in the death of one man. Police officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department arrived at the parking lot on Riggs Rd. after 5:30 p.m. to find two men who had been shot. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition. In a separate incident, an attempted rape arrest was made in Fairfax County with the help of a license plate reader picture. Anyone with information on either incident should contact the police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

News Source : Makea Luzader
Source Link :1 dead, another injured in Prince George's County shooting/

