One person killed in a shooting incident in northwest Charlotte today.

An investigation is underway into a shooting that resulted in the death of an unidentified male victim in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday. Police have classified the incident as a homicide and are searching for a suspect. Anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities. Further updates will be provided as they become available. WCNC Charlotte offers free podcasts that can be streamed or downloaded on various devices, providing coverage from North and South Carolina.

News Source : Nathaniel Puente

Source Link :Shooting leaves one person dead in northwest Charlotte/