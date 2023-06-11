One Person Killed in Shooting at Brooklyn Park Shopping Center today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting occurred outside a restaurant in Brooklyn Park early Sunday morning, resulting in one fatality, according to the police. The incident happened at Flava of Soul on Edinburgh Centre Drive at around 4:08 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered one victim who was shot multiple times and another person who was shot at but did not sustain any injuries. Despite being transported to the hospital, the victim eventually succumbed to their wounds. The suspects had fled before the authorities arrived, and no arrests have been made. Flava of Soul has announced that it will remain closed on Sunday. This is a developing story.

Brooklyn Park Shooting Shopping Center Shooting Gun Violence in Brooklyn Homicide in Brooklyn Park Crime in Shopping Centers

News Source : KSTP.com 5 Eyewitness News

Source Link :Shooting at Brooklyn Park shopping center leaves 1 dead/