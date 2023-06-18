One Person Killed in Shooting at Concert in Liberty Station today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
The San Diego Police Department has confirmed that a shooting at a Liberty Station concert on Saturday evening has resulted in one fatality. The incident was reported to authorities at approximately 6:45 p.m., and as of 7:40 p.m., the number of individuals who were shot remains unknown. While the shooting took place in a grassy area within Liberty Station, the exact location is yet to be confirmed. There is currently no identification of a suspect by the authorities, and no arrests have been made. This story is still developing and updates will be provided.
- Liberty Station shooting
- concert shooting
- gun violence
- San Diego shooting
- mass shooting
News Source : Danielle Dawson
Source Link :1 dead in shooting at concert in Liberty Station/