One Person Killed in Shooting at Concert in Liberty Station today.

The San Diego Police Department has confirmed that a shooting at a Liberty Station concert on Saturday evening has resulted in one fatality. The incident was reported to authorities at approximately 6:45 p.m., and as of 7:40 p.m., the number of individuals who were shot remains unknown. While the shooting took place in a grassy area within Liberty Station, the exact location is yet to be confirmed. There is currently no identification of a suspect by the authorities, and no arrests have been made. This story is still developing and updates will be provided.

News Source : Danielle Dawson

Source Link :1 dead in shooting at concert in Liberty Station/