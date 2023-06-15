One person killed in shooting incident at Oak Park today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, an individual was fatally shot in the Oak Park region of Sacramento in the early hours of Thursday. Upon arriving at the 3500 block of San Jose Way shortly after midnight, officers discovered a person with at least one gunshot wound who subsequently died from their injuries. No details have been released about the shooter or the possible reason behind the incident.

Oak Park shooting Gun violence in Oak Park Homicide in Oak Park Fatal shooting in Oak Park Police investigation in Oak Park shooting

News Source : Matthew Nobert

Source Link :Oak Park shooting leaves one dead/