One person killed in shooting on Lumpkin Road today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are currently investigating a shooting incident that resulted in the death of one individual this morning. According to reports, at approximately 8:06 a.m., authorities were called to the 2800 block of Lumpkin Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered that one person had been shot at least once. The victim, identified as 42-year-old James Brinson, was immediately taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment. However, he was later pronounced dead at 8:43 a.m. An autopsy has been scheduled for Brinson, but no further details about the incident have been released at this time. News 12 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available. All rights reserved. (Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT)

Gun Violence Homicide Augusta Shooting Fatal Shooting Crime Scene Investigation

News Source : https://www.wrdw.com

Source Link :Lumpkin Road shooting leaves 1 dead/