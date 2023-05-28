One person recovering after Rock Hill shooting, suspect still at large

Rock Hill shooting victim : One person shot, recovering in hospital: Rock Hill Police Department

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, an individual was shot in the shoulder on May 23 and is currently recovering in the hospital. The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. when officers heard gunshots coming from a parking lot on Cherry Road. Two men were seen leaving the parking lot in a white sedan, which the police attempted to stop but failed. The suspects then abandoned the moving vehicle on Patriot Parkway and fled from the police. After investigating the area, officers found the victim, a 36-year-old, at the hospital with a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing, and updates can be found on wsoctv.com.

News Source : WSOCTV.com News Staff

