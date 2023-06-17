One Person Shot Dead at Wine Shop in Manesar today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On June 17, in the Manesar area of Gurugram, Haryana, one person was killed and another injured when two individuals opened fire at a wine shop, according to police. The incident occurred at 8:30 pm at the Pachgaon Chowk wine shop, and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, with one person succumbing to their injuries while the other is receiving treatment. The suspects, two men on a motorcycle dressed in white, fired over 15 rounds at the public and customers before fleeing. The entire event was recorded on CCTV. Avit Kumar, the SHO of Manesar, stated that the police are investigating the incident to identify the shooters. The wine shop’s employees notified the police, who subsequently arrived with senior officials and a forensic team to commence an investigation. Police recovered 15 cartridges from the scene, and the reason behind the shooting will be determined only after a thorough investigation. The identities of the deceased have yet to be revealed, and pictures from the scene depict shattered window panes and bloodstains on the floor. (ANI)

News Source : ANI News

Source Link :1 dead in shooting at Manesar wine shop/