One Police Officer Dead in Las Bajadas, Veracruz Shooting; Caught on Video today.

One Police Officer Dead in Las Bajadas, Veracruz Shooting; Caught on Video today.

Posted on June 17, 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On June 17, 2023 at 12:39 p.m. in Veracruz, a robust police operation was initiated in the neighborhood surrounding the federal highway Veracruz-Xalapa following reports of gunfire in the area. Local residents indicated that the incident took place around noon on Saturday. Traffic was temporarily impacted as a result of the operation.

  1. Veracruz shooting incident
  2. Police officer killed in Veracruz
  3. Las Bajadas shooting alarm
  4. Veracruz police department investigation
  5. Violence in Veracruz, Mexico

News Source : Delay
Source Link :Shooting alarm in Las Bajadas, Veracruz; there is 1 dead police officer (+ video)/

Post Views: 18

Leave a Reply