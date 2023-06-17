One Police Officer Dead in Las Bajadas, Veracruz Shooting; Caught on Video today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On June 17, 2023 at 12:39 p.m. in Veracruz, a robust police operation was initiated in the neighborhood surrounding the federal highway Veracruz-Xalapa following reports of gunfire in the area. Local residents indicated that the incident took place around noon on Saturday. Traffic was temporarily impacted as a result of the operation.

News Source : Delay

Source Link :Shooting alarm in Las Bajadas, Veracruz; there is 1 dead police officer (+ video)/