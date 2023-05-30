One Pot Creamy Sun Dried Tomato And Spinach Pasta With Chicken : Easy One Pot Creamy Sun Dried Tomato and Spinach Pasta with Chicken

Creamy Chicken Pasta with Spinach and Sun Dried Tomatoes – Made in One Pot!

Pasta is one of the most popular dishes worldwide, and it’s easy to understand why. It’s quick, filling, and versatile. One of the most popular pasta dishes is creamy sun-dried tomato and spinach pasta with chicken. This dish is easy to make, and it’s perfect for a quick dinner or lunch.

Ingredients:

1 pound of chicken breast

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 tablespoon of butter

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups of chicken broth

1 cup of heavy cream

1 cup of sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

1 cup of fresh spinach

1 pound of pasta

Salt and pepper to taste

Parmesan cheese, grated (optional)

Instructions:

Step 1: Heat a large pot over medium heat and add olive oil and butter. Once the butter has melted, add chicken breasts, season with salt and pepper, and cook until browned on both sides. Remove chicken from the pot and set aside.

Step 2: In the same pot, add chopped onion and minced garlic, and cook until onion is translucent.

Step 3: Add chicken broth, heavy cream, and sun-dried tomatoes to the pot, and stir to combine.

Step 4: Add pasta to the pot, and stir to combine. Make sure that the pasta is covered with liquid.

Step 5: Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to low, cover the pot, and simmer for about 15-20 minutes, or until the pasta is cooked.

Step 6: Add fresh spinach to the pot, and stir to combine. Cook for another minute until the spinach has wilted.

Step 7: Add the cooked chicken back to the pot, and stir to combine.

Step 8: Serve hot, garnished with grated Parmesan cheese (optional).

Conclusion:

One pot creamy sun-dried tomato and spinach pasta with chicken is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that is perfect for a quick dinner or lunch. This dish is packed with flavor and is sure to satisfy your cravings. So, next time you’re looking for a quick and easy meal, try this recipe out!

1. What ingredients do I need to make this dish?

– You will need pasta, chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, garlic, heavy cream, chicken broth, grated Parmesan cheese, and seasonings.

How do I cook the chicken for this recipe?

– You can cook the chicken in a pan or grill it before slicing it into bite-sized pieces.

Can I use other types of pasta?

– Yes, you can use any type of pasta you prefer. However, it may affect the cooking time and consistency of the dish.

How long does it take to cook this dish?

– It takes about 20-25 minutes to make this dish from start to finish.

Can I make this recipe in advance?

– Yes, you can make this dish in advance. However, it is best served fresh and hot.

Can I substitute heavy cream with a lighter cream?

– Yes, you can use half-and-half or milk as a substitute for heavy cream.

How do I store leftovers?

– Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Can I freeze this dish?

– Unfortunately, this dish is not suitable for freezing as the cream sauce may separate and become grainy when reheated.

Can I omit the chicken and make it vegetarian?

– Yes, you can omit the chicken and use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth to make it vegetarian.

Can I add other vegetables to this dish?

– Yes, you can add any vegetables you like such as mushrooms, bell peppers, or zucchini. Adjust the cooking time accordingly.