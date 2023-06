Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Yesterday in Stockholm, a shooting resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy and injury to three others, according to police. The motive behind the incident has not yet been determined.

News Source : Malay Mail

Source Link :Teenager killed, three wounded in Sweden shooting/