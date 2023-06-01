One week after being hit by a car in Spokane Valley, toddler passes away.

Toddler hit by car in Spokane Valley dies one week later

A tragic incident occurred in Spokane Valley on July 7, 2021, when a toddler was hit by a car. The child was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries a week later. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning.

The accident

The incident occurred on the evening of July 7 when a 2-year-old toddler was hit by a car near the intersection of East 8th Avenue and South Woodruff Road in Spokane Valley. The child was taken to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane and was in critical condition.

Death of the toddler

The toddler fought for their life at the hospital for a week but sadly passed away on July 14. The family of the child released a statement expressing their grief and thanking the community for their support.

Reactions from the community

The death of the toddler has left the community in mourning. The Spokane Valley Police Department expressed their condolences to the family and stated that the incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of being cautious while driving.

The community has come together to offer support to the family during this difficult time. A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family with funeral expenses.

Importance of road safety

The incident is a tragic reminder of the importance of road safety. It is crucial for drivers to be cautious while driving, especially in residential areas where children may be playing.

It is also important for parents to teach their children about road safety, including the importance of staying on the sidewalk, looking both ways before crossing the street, and not playing in the street.

Conclusion

The death of the toddler in Spokane Valley is a tragic incident that has left the community in shock and mourning. It is important for drivers to be cautious while driving and for parents to teach their children about road safety. The community has come together to offer support to the family during this difficult time.

