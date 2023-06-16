One woman dead in Brampton crash, Peel police confirm (suspect/victim name not mentioned)

“Peel police confirm one dead in Brampton crash involving woman victim” : One woman dead in Brampton crash: Peel police

A fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in Brampton this afternoon, as confirmed by Peel police. The incident took place around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue East. The authorities have confirmed the death of a woman at the scene, and it remains uncertain if any other injuries have been reported. The westbound lanes of Steeles Avenue and the southbound lanes of Kennedy Road are currently blocked, with drivers advised to avoid the area.

