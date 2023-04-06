ONF’s Hyojin’s father passed away.

After Hyojin received the news of his father’s passing, he immediately took an emergency leave from the military and began his journey towards the mortuary. Once the funeral is over, he will resume his duties as a soldier. Having enlisted last December, Hyojin is scheduled to be discharged in June of this year.

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of Hyojin’s father, a member of the popular South Korean boy band ONF. The news was confirmed by their official Twitter handle, sending shockwaves throughout the K-pop community.

Hyojin, who had enlisted in the military in December 2021, has taken an urgent leave to bid his final respects to his beloved father. He is currently on his way to the mortuary, and is expected to return to his military duties after the funeral. This is a time of immense grief for ONF and their fans, who have been sending their condolences and messages of support to Hyojin and his family.

Hyojin’s enlistment in the military was a major development for ONF and their fans, as it marked the beginning of a new chapter in his career. He was slated to be discharged in June, and had been eagerly looking forward to reuniting with his bandmates and returning to the stage.

The loss of his father is a tragic blow for Hyojin and his family, and our hearts go out to them during this difficult time. We can only imagine the pain and sorrow they must be feeling, and we send our deepest condolences to them.

ONF and their fans have always been known for their incredible strength and resilience, and we are confident that they will all come together to support Hyojin and his family through this challenging time. We stand with them in grief and in solidarity, and we pray for the soul of Hyojin’s father to rest in eternal peace.

Source : @pannatic

ONF Hyojin’s father has passed away. Hyojin took an urgent leave and on his way to the mortuary. He will return back to the military after the funeral. Hyojin enlisted to the military back in December 2021. He is planned to be discharged this June.https://t.co/XqrBCe0jGx pic.twitter.com/b1xBgqg5SP — pannatic (@pannatic) April 6, 2023

ONF Hyojin’s father has passed away. Hyojin took an urgent leave and on his way to the mortuary. He will return back to the military after the funeral. Hyojin enlisted to the military back in December 2021. He is planned to be discharged this June.https://t.co/XqrBCe0jGx pic.twitter.com/b1xBgqg5SP — pannatic (@pannatic) April 6, 2023