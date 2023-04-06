ONF’s Hyojin’s father passes away.

Hyojin’s father has passed away.

ONF’s Hyojin has lost his father, the sad news was announced by Koreaboo on April 6, 2023. The cause of death and other details were not provided, but fans of the K-pop group and followers of Hyojin were quick to offer their condolences and support.

The passing of a parent is a grievous loss, and it’s no doubt that Hyojin and his family are going through a difficult time. The group’s fans and the wider K-pop community have been sending messages of support on social media, hoping to convey their sympathy and love to Hyojin and his family.

It’s hard to imagine losing a loved one, especially a parent who has been there for you through thick and thin. Hyojin, who is loved by fans for his impressive vocal skills and charming personality, has earned praises for his professionalism and dedication to his craft, despite facing a personal tragedy.

As ONF continues to promote their music and maintain their busy schedules, the group’s fans have called for understanding and compassion for Hyojin, his family, and the entire group. They have also expressed their support for the group, urging them to take the time they need to grieve and mourn.

Although Hyojin and his family are going through a difficult time, they are not alone. They have the support of their fans, colleagues, and friends in the K-pop community, who are sending their love and positive energy during this trying time.

Losing a loved one is never easy, but it’s important to remember that the memories and moments shared with them live on. Hyojin’s father may be gone, but he will always be remembered and cherished in the hearts of those who love him.

Source : @Koreaboo

ONF Hyojin’s Father Has Passed Awayhttps://t.co/oHGtxKUK6B — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) April 6, 2023

