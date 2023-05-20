Ongoing Search for Gunman After Security Guard is Shot Dead in Preston Center

Preston Center Security Guard Shot Dead, Search for Gunman Ongoing

A security guard at Preston Center in Dallas was shot dead on Monday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at the parking garage of the shopping center, located at the intersection of Preston Road and Northwest Highway. The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Paul L. Allen, who was an employee of Eagle Eye Security.

Details of the Shooting

According to the police, Allen was on duty and was patrolling the parking garage when he was shot multiple times. The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle, and the police have launched a search for the suspect. The authorities have not released any information about the identity or description of the suspect. They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

Reaction from the Community

The shooting has shocked the community, and many people have expressed their condolences and support for Allen’s family. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson released a statement saying, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the shooting death of a security guard at Preston Center. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. The city of Dallas will do everything in its power to bring those responsible to justice.”

Security Concerns at Preston Center

The shooting has raised concerns about security at Preston Center, which is a popular shopping destination in Dallas. The shopping center has several high-end stores and restaurants and attracts a lot of visitors. Many people are now questioning whether there is adequate security in place to protect shoppers and employees.

Eagle Eye Security, the company that employed Allen, has not released any statements about the shooting. It is unclear whether they have any plans to increase security measures at the shopping center.

Impact on the Community

The shooting has had a profound impact on the community, with many people expressing their shock and horror at the incident. Some people are now calling for stricter gun control laws to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

The shooting has also highlighted the risks that security guards face on a daily basis. Security guards are often the first line of defense against crime, and they put themselves in harm’s way to protect others. The shooting at Preston Center is a tragic reminder of the dangers that security guards face and the importance of their work.

Conclusion

The shooting at Preston Center is a tragedy that has shaken the community. The search for the suspect is ongoing, and the police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter. The incident has raised concerns about security at the shopping center and the risks that security guards face. Our thoughts and prayers are with Paul L. Allen’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

