onion pickle recipe: Learn how to prepare Salman Khan’s irresistible raw onion pickle recipe

How to Make Salman Khan’s Famous Onion Pickle

Are you a fan of pickles? Do you love experimenting with different flavours and ingredients? If yes, then you must try out the raw onion pickle recipe that has been doing rounds on social media. And, who better to learn it from than the Bollywood actor Salman Khan himself!

Salman Khan is known for his love for food and cooking. He often shares his favourite recipes and cooking tips on his social media handles. Recently, he shared a video of him preparing raw onion pickle on his Instagram account, and it has been a hit ever since.

The recipe is simple and requires only a few easily available ingredients. You will need red onions, salt, mustard or olive oil, saunf, red pepper powder, and kalonji seeds. Here’s how you can make Salman Khan’s famous raw onion pickle:

Ingredients:

2 large red onions

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon kalonji seeds

1 tablespoon saunf

1 tablespoon red pepper powder

2 tablespoons raw mustard oil

Instructions:

Peel and slice the red onions thinly. Soak them in cold water for 10-15 minutes to remove the pungent flavour. In a mixing bowl, add the soaked onions, salt, kalonji seeds, saunf, red pepper powder, and raw mustard oil. Mix and toss everything well. Make sure that the onions are coated well with the spices and oil. Let the pickle rest for at least 30 minutes before serving. You can store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Pro tip: You can adjust the amount of red pepper powder according to your taste preference. If you like it spicy, add more, and if you prefer it mild, reduce the quantity.

Salman Khan’s raw onion pickle is a perfect accompaniment to your meals. It adds a zing to your taste buds and complements any dish. You can serve it with parathas, rice, dal, or even as a topping on your sandwich.

Apart from being delicious, raw onion pickle also has several health benefits. Onions are rich in antioxidants and flavonoids, which help in fighting free radicals and prevent chronic diseases. They also have anti-inflammatory properties and aid in digestion.

In conclusion, if you are a pickle lover and want to try something new and exciting, then Salman Khan’s raw onion pickle is a must-try. It is easy to make, requires minimal ingredients, and is loaded with health benefits. So, go ahead and give it a shot. We are sure you won’t regret it!

