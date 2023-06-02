“onion skin reuse”: Don’t Waste Onion Skins! Learn How Experienced Gardeners Reuse Them in 5 Ways.

Make the Most of Your Onion Peels

While many people simply throw onion peels in the bin, there are actually many ways to make use of them. Here are five ways to use onion peels that you may not have considered before:

Pest Control

If you’re struggling with pests in your garden, onion peels can be a helpful remedy. An infusion made from a liter of onion peels brewed in two liters of boiling water and left to sit for a day can help get rid of aphids, thrips, spider mites, and even the Colorado potato beetle. After straining the infusion, add chopped laundry soap and dilute one part concentrate with two parts water before use.

Disinfection

Before planting seeds, it’s important to disinfect the soil to kill any lurking microbes. An infusion made from onion peels can help with this. Simply pour the infusion over the soil before planting to help disinfect the area.

Treatment of Plants in the Beds

If your zucchini or cucumber plants are starting to yellow or fade, an onion peel solution can help restore their color. Simply fill a container with onion peels and water, bring the mixture to a boil, let it cool, and then dilute it with water before using it to water your plants. This can help bring back the greenery and vibrancy of your plants.

Help for Indoor Flowers

Onion peels can also be used to disinfect the soil in pots with houseplants. Simply prepare a solution made from onion peels and water and pour it over the soil.

Storage

Finally, onion peels can be used to protect vegetables that are being stored in the cellar. Simply sprinkle chopped onion peels over the root crops, and they’ll be protected from spoilage until spring.

As you can see, onion peels can be incredibly useful around the home and garden. So the next time you’re peeling an onion, don’t just toss the peels in the trash. Instead, consider how you can use them to help with pest control, disinfection, plant treatment, indoor flowers, or storage.

