“Online application process”: The Comprehensive Guide to Completing an Online Application Step by Step

Indian Passport Apply Online 2023: Complete Process and Documents Required

If you are planning to apply for an Indian passport, this article can be beneficial for you. Here, we will guide you through the complete process of applying for a passport online in 2023. Before we dive into the process, let us inform you that you need to have certain documents in place to apply for a passport online. We have listed the required documents below.

Passport Apply Online 2023 Documents Required:

Aadhaar Card of the Applicant

PAN Card

Bank Account Passbook

Resident Certificate

Income Certificate

Caste Certificate

Active Mobile Number

Passport Size Photograph

Now that you have the necessary documents, let’s proceed with the process of applying for a passport online.

Step-by-Step Guide for Passport Apply Online 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Passport Seva, which is operated by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Step 2: Complete the registration process by providing your basic details, creating a login ID, and setting a password. Make sure to remember your login credentials for future use.

Step 3: Once registered and logged in, select the “Apply for Fresh Passport/Reissue of Passport” option.

Step 4: Fill in the required details in the online application form, such as personal information, family details, address, and other relevant information.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents, such as proof of identity, proof of address, and date of birth proof, as per the document checklist provided on the website. Ensure that the scanned copies are clear and legible.

Step 6: Pay the passport application fee online using the available payment options. The fee amount will depend on the type of passport and the processing time you choose.

Step 7: Visit the selected Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Passport Office on the appointed date with the necessary original documents for verification. Complete the biometric data capture process, including photograph and fingerprint scanning.

Step 8: Once your application is processed and approved, you will receive your passport at the address mentioned in the application form.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, applying for a passport online in India is a simple process if you have the necessary documents and follow the above-mentioned steps. We hope that this article has guided you through the process of Passport Apply Online 2023. If you have any queries, feel free to leave a comment below. We wish you all the best for your passport application.

