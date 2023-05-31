“online book reading for money”: Earn Money Online by Reading Books: Tutorial Video #2

Introduction:

In today’s digital age, we are always looking for ways to make money online. And what could be better than earning money by reading books? Yes, you heard it right, it is possible to earn money by reading books online. In this tutorial video, we will discuss how you can turn your passion for reading into a source of income.

How to Get Started:

The first step is to find a website or app that pays you for reading books. There are various websites and apps available that offer payment for reading books. One such website is Scribd, which is a digital library that offers a vast collection of books, audiobooks, and magazines. Scribd pays its users for every book they read on their platform. Another website that pays you for reading books is Readict. Readict is a free app that pays its users for reading stories and novels. Once you have found the website or app that suits you, create an account and start reading.

How to Earn Money:

Now that you have found the website or app, it’s time to start earning money. The amount you can earn varies from website to website. Some websites pay you per book, while others pay you per page or per hour. Scribd pays its users $0.005 per minute of reading, and Readict pays its users $0.02 per chapter. The more you read, the more you earn. However, it’s essential to keep in mind that the earning potential is not very high, and you should not rely solely on this method of earning.

Tips to Maximize Your Earnings:

There are a few tips that can help you maximize your earnings from reading books online.

Choose Books Wisely: Choose books that are easy to read and have a high payout rate. This way, you can read more books and earn more money. Set a Reading Goal: Set a goal for yourself, such as reading a certain number of books or pages per day. This will help you stay motivated and earn more money. Read Popular Books: Popular books have a higher payout rate as more people are interested in reading them. Therefore, reading popular books can help you earn more money. Complete Surveys: Some websites offer surveys that pay you for your opinion. Completing surveys can help you earn extra money on top of the money you earn from reading books.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, earning money by reading books online is a great way to turn your passion for reading into a source of income. However, it’s important to keep in mind that the earning potential is not very high, and you should not rely solely on this method of earning. But if you love reading and want to make some extra money, this could be an excellent option for you. So, start reading and start earning!

