Online Payday Loan Alternatives: Top 5 Substitutes for Acquiring an Online Payday Loan

5 Alternatives to Getting a Payday Loan Online

Despite the many advantages offered by payday loans, they have a few disadvantages that make them undesirable for some people. For example, they are quite expensive: some lenders charge ridiculously high interest rates of up to 1000% APR. Some people also consider payday loans to be predatory in nature, meaning they target low-income people who may have trouble paying them back.

Why might you need an alternative to payday loans?

If you have a payday loan that you currently manage, you may find it difficult to obtain a similar loan. Plus, getting an alternative source of financing will save you from paying expensive monthly loan payments. You will also feel financially liberated once you find better ways to solve your money problems.

Here are 5 alternatives to get a payday loan online:

1. Create a solid payment schedule

We have all experienced a financial crisis at one time or another. Finding effective ways to pay off your existing bills could relieve you and prevent you from taking out a payday loan. If you’ve maxed out your credit card and you’re worried about how you’re going to pay the bill, just discuss the issue with your credit card company. Create a realistic plan detailing how you might repay your creditors. For example, you could ask them to lower the interest rates charged on your various loans.

A stitch in time is worth nine. If you have developed a friendly relationship with your creditors, they will be willing to adjust your repayment terms accordingly.

2. Application for salary advance

Employees who have been with the same company for many years are ideal candidates for salary advances. However, your relationship with the boss and HR managers will determine whether you will get the advance. Sure, you probably won’t get as much as you hoped, but at least you won’t have to worry about paying high interest charges. However, it may be wise to forgo this option if you are just starting out.

3. Opt for a debt consolidation loan

Another viable alternative to taking out a payday loan online is to get a debt consolidation loan. This type of loan is particularly suitable for people who are struggling to meet their numerous debt repayments. Once you qualify for a debt consolidation loan, you can use it to pay off all those small loans in full. This leaves you with one more manageable loan. The beauty of this particular loan is its friendly repayment terms and relatively low interest rates. However, it is important to compare the terms offered by different lenders before deciding.

4. Consider peer-to-peer lending facilities

In the modern era, you are not limited to applying for loans from banks and financial institutions. Some P2P lending companies allow you to borrow money from other people. The benefits of this type of loan are too numerous to count. For example, you are dealing with one person rather than an entire organization, which makes it easier to get a loan on reasonable terms. There are many online crowdlending platforms that connect borrowers with wealthy individuals who only need a little persuasion to grant remarkable loans. However, you will need to write a compelling proposal explaining why you need the loan and how you intend to repay it.

5. Find a credit counselor

If you are unable to manage your finances wisely, it may be worth seeking professional help. Most banks offer their customers free credit counseling services. Therefore, visit them and talk about all the issues affecting your money. They will quickly diagnose the problem and advise you on how to deal with your money problems. For example, your credit counselor could help you develop a plan to reduce all unnecessary expenses and pay off all existing debts. Their insights will provide helpful clues on how to create a solid budget and savings plan.

Conclusion

Getting a payday loan online can help you acquire the funds you need to pay tuition, settle outstanding bills, or simply buy groceries for home. However, the alternatives discussed above should prove useful when looking for other sources of money.

