“Online Reservation” for IRCTC and “Food Delivery” for Zomato.: Top 10 Fastest-Growing Companies in Nifty Next 50 Pack Include IRCTC and Zomato

The Q4 results season has come to an end, and it has been an interesting ride for many companies in the Nifty Next50 index. This index comprises the next 50 companies after the top 50 in terms of market capitalization. It is a good representation of mid-cap companies in India.

We have tracked the top 10 fastest-growing companies from this index based on their revenue growth in Q4 2020. Here they are:

1. Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) is the fastest-growing company in the Nifty Next50 index, with a revenue growth of 50% in Q4 2020. AGEL is a renewable energy company that generates and sells power from solar and wind projects. The company has been expanding rapidly in recent years and has a pipeline of projects that will add significant capacity in the coming years.

2. Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks is the second-fastest-growing company in the Nifty Next50 index, with a revenue growth of 32% in Q4 2020. Jubilant FoodWorks is a leading quick-service restaurant chain in India, with brands like Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts. The company has been expanding its footprint and launching new products to drive growth.

3. Tata Consumer Products

Tata Consumer Products is the third-fastest-growing company in the Nifty Next50 index, with a revenue growth of 28% in Q4 2020. Tata Consumer Products is a leading FMCG company in India, with brands like Tata Tea, Tata Salt, and Tetley. The company has been focusing on innovation and premiumization to drive growth.

4. PI Industries

PI Industries is the fourth-fastest-growing company in the Nifty Next50 index, with a revenue growth of 27% in Q4 2020. PI Industries is a leading agrochemical company in India, with a focus on research and development. The company has been expanding its product portfolio and entering new markets to drive growth.

5. Divi’s Laboratories

Divi’s Laboratories is the fifth-fastest-growing company in the Nifty Next50 index, with a revenue growth of 25% in Q4 2020. Divi’s Laboratories is a leading pharmaceutical company in India, with a focus on research and development. The company has been expanding its manufacturing capacity and launching new products to drive growth.

6. Indraprastha Gas

Indraprastha Gas is the sixth-fastest-growing company in the Nifty Next50 index, with a revenue growth of 23% in Q4 2020. Indraprastha Gas is a leading gas distribution company in India, with a focus on compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG). The company has been expanding its network and entering new markets to drive growth.

7. Bajaj Holdings and Investment

Bajaj Holdings and Investment is the seventh-fastest-growing company in the Nifty Next50 index, with a revenue growth of 21% in Q4 2020. Bajaj Holdings and Investment is a holding company that invests in various Bajaj Group companies, including Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, and Bajaj Auto. The company has been benefiting from the growth of its subsidiary companies.

8. Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties is the eighth-fastest-growing company in the Nifty Next50 index, with a revenue growth of 20% in Q4 2020. Godrej Properties is a leading real estate company in India, with a focus on sustainability and innovation. The company has been launching new projects and entering new markets to drive growth.

9. SBI Cards and Payment Services

SBI Cards and Payment Services is the ninth-fastest-growing company in the Nifty Next50 index, with a revenue growth of 19% in Q4 2020. SBI Cards and Payment Services is a leading credit card company in India, with a focus on digitalization and customer experience. The company has been launching new products and services to drive growth.

10. Voltas

Voltas is the tenth-fastest-growing company in the Nifty Next50 index, with a revenue growth of 18% in Q4 2020. Voltas is a leading air conditioning and engineering company in India, with a focus on energy efficiency and innovation. The company has been launching new products and expanding its distribution network to drive growth.

Conclusion

The Nifty Next50 index comprises some of the most promising mid-cap companies in India. The top 10 fastest-growing companies in this index have shown excellent revenue growth in Q4 2020, driven by innovation, expansion, and customer focus. These companies are likely to continue growing in the coming years and could be good investment opportunities for investors looking for mid-cap exposure.

