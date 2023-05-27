“Ontario child death investigation” today : OPP investigating after missing child found deceased in Ontario town

OPP investigating after the discovery of deceased missing child in Ontario town today 2023.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a child who was found at the same address they had been reported missing from. The child was reported missing from a residence in Hamilton Township, north of Cobourg, Ontario, and was later found dead at the same address. Police say there is no threat to public safety, and the investigation is ongoing.

News Source : The Globe and Mail

