Ontario High School Reopens as Lockdown is Lifted Following Reports of Knife-Wielding Suspect today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Reports of an individual with a knife inside Kipling Collegiate Institute in Etobicoke led to a lockdown that lasted less than an hour. Toronto Police Service confirmed that officers were on their way to the school, which had gone into lockdown at around 2:42 p.m. local time. However, the lockdown was lifted soon after, with no suspect found and no reported victims. Recent months have seen a number of lockdowns in Ontario schools, including one in Midland where a water gun resembling a firearm was mistaken for a real weapon. The Toronto District School Board explains that lockdowns and hold and secures are implemented in response to different types of incidents.
- Ontario high school safety
- Knife incident in Ontario high school
- Lockdown protocols for Ontario high schools
- Ontario high school security measures
- Emergency response in Ontario high schools
News Source : Marnie Cathcart
Source Link :Lockdown Lifted for Ontario High School After Reports of Suspect With Knife/