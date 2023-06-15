“Northeast Nutrition industrial incident victim” : Ontario man dies in industrial incident at Northeast Nutrition in Truro, N.S. (victim name withheld)

A man from Ontario has passed away in an incident at Northeast Nutrition in Truro, Nova Scotia. According to the town’s chief administrative officer, the 55-year-old was fatally injured after being trapped by a load of material at the fish-feed mill. Emergency services were called to the scene on Tuesday evening and the Nova Scotia Department of Labour is investigating with the assistance of the Truro Police Service. The identity of the deceased has not been released. Northeast Nutrition and Truro officials expressed their condolences to the man’s family and colleagues.

News Source : Atlantic

