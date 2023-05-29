Ontario OPP officer Steven Tourangeau killed in collision with school bus

Steven Tourangeau : OPP Detective Const. Steven Tourangeau killed in school bus crash

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer named Steven Tourangeau died in a collision with a school bus, adding to the recent deaths of several Ontario police officers while on-duty. The 35-year-old detective constable was saluted by a row of nine police officers near the Oxford County crash site. The incident occurred less than three weeks after OPP officer Sgt. Eric Mueller was killed in eastern Ontario. These tragedies have an impact on the mental health of officers, according to psychotherapist Michelle Farrow, who works with first responders. She noted that there are increasing resources available to address occupational stress, depression, and anxiety among first responders. Tourangeau was assigned to the Huron-Perth community street crime unit and was with the Perth County OPP detachment. Condolences were shared online by police and first responders nationwide.

