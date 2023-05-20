Ontario Provincial Police officer killed on duty in 2022 : New research shows fewer on-duty police officer deaths in Canada since 1962, despite recent incidents involving suspects and victims.

New Research Shows Fewer On-Duty Officer Deaths in Canada Than in Past Decades, Car Crashes Leading Cause of Death Among Police Officers

New research conducted by the Criminalization and Punishment Education Project reveals that, contrary to claims by police associations, the number of on-duty police officer deaths has decreased since 1962. The data, which tracks on-duty officer deaths from multiple sources, including police websites and memorial groups, shows that car crashes are the leading cause of death among officers on the job. The research was led by Lyne “Léo” Ral and Elisabeth Touwaide, who are both completing double master’s degrees in criminology at the University of Ottawa and the Université Catholique de Louvain in Belgium. While the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police does not dispute the numbers, it says they do not provide the full picture, citing the unstable environment that police officers operate in today. CACP President Danny Smyth adds that the association is taking a deeper look at other factors, such as the lack of resources for police in rural settings.

Read Full story : Car crashes kill more Canadian police officers than guns, research shows /

News Source : CBC

