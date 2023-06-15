Ontario Woman, Nicole Szawlinski, Passes Away: GofundMe Campaign Launched in her Memory

Nicole Szawlinski Passes Away: A Heartfelt Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nicole Szawlinski, aged 29, on June 7th, 2021. Nicole was born on December 6th, 1991, in Ontario, Canada, and was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend.

Nicole was a kind and compassionate person who touched the lives of many through her volunteer work and philanthropy. She was a dedicated supporter of charities, including the Canadian Cancer Society, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

Nicole was a talented artist and musician who had a passion for creativity. She was a graduate of the University of Toronto, where she received a degree in Fine Arts. She used her talent to create beautiful works of art that brought joy to those around her.

Nicole will be deeply missed by her family and friends, who remember her as a loving, caring, and selfless person. Her passing is a great loss to the world, and her memory will live on through the countless lives she touched.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up in Nicole’s memory to support the Canadian Cancer Society. Donations can be made by visiting the following link: (insert link here).

Rest in peace, Nicole. You will be forever missed and remembered.

