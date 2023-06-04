Onyx tesbeeh tutorial.: A Guide to Crafting a Natural Onyx Stone Tesbih: Steps to Make Your Own Tasbeh or TESBIH.

How to Make a Tesbih – Tasbeh – TESBIH Tutorial – Natural Onyx Stone Tesbeeh

A tesbih, also known as tasbeh or tesbeeh, is a string of prayer beads commonly used in Islam to keep track of the number of prayers and recitations of Allah’s name. It is an essential tool for Muslims around the world, and it can be made from various materials, such as wood, plastic, or gemstones. In this tutorial, we will teach you how to make a natural onyx stone tesbeeh, which is a beautiful and durable option that can last a lifetime.

Materials Needed:

Natural onyx stone beads (33 or 99 pieces)

Silk or nylon cord (preferably black or white)

Scissors

Super glue or clear nail polish (optional)

Step 1: Choose Your Onyx Beads

Onyx stones come in various shapes, sizes, and colors. However, for a traditional tesbeeh, you will need either 33 or 99 beads, which represents the number of prayers in Islam. You can choose the size and color of your onyx beads depending on your preference and budget. Natural onyx stones can be found in various online shops or local gemstone stores.

Step 2: Cut the Cord

Measure and cut your silk or nylon cord to your desired length. For a 33-bead tesbeeh, the cord’s length should be around 11 inches, while a 99-bead tesbeeh should be around 30 inches long. It would be best to use a black or white cord to match the onyx beads’ color.

Step 3: Tie a Knot

Tie a knot at one end of the cord to prevent the beads from falling off. Make sure to leave enough space for the tassel at the end of the tesbeeh.

Step 4: Add the Onyx Beads

Start adding the onyx beads to the cord one by one. You can use a bead reamer to make the holes of the beads larger if needed. It would be best to arrange the beads in a pattern or sequence, such as alternating black and white beads or using larger beads for the beginning and end of the tesbeeh.

Step 5: Tie Another Knot

Once you have added all the onyx beads, tie another knot at the end of the cord to secure the beads in place. You can add a drop of super glue or clear nail polish to the knot to make it more durable.

Step 6: Add the Tassel

To complete your tesbeeh, add a tassel at the end of the cord. You can use a pre-made tassel or make one yourself using the same cord or a different material. Trim the tassel’s excess threads to your desired length.

Step 7: Optional: Add a Charm

If you want to personalize your tesbeeh, you can add a charm or pendant to the tassel. It can be a religious symbol, a precious stone, or any other item that has a special meaning to you.

Conclusion:

Making your own natural onyx stone tesbeeh can be a fulfilling and meditative experience. It allows you to create a unique and meaningful tool for your spiritual practices while also learning a new craft. With these simple steps, you can create a beautiful and durable tesbeeh that can accompany you on your prayers and daily life. Remember to treat your tesbeeh with respect and care, as it is a sacred object that represents your faith and devotion.

