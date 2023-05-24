“Oots Dosai Recipe”: Gobi Sudha’s Recipe No.1057: Tamil Nadu Style Oots Dosai Recipe

Introduction

ஓட்ஸ் தோசை or Oots Dosai is a popular dish in Tamil cuisine that is made using oats. This dish is a healthy alternative to traditional dosai as it is low in calories and high in nutrition. In this article, we will share the recipe for Oots Dosai in Tamil by Gobi Sudha.

Ingredients

To make Oots Dosai, you will need the following ingredients:

Oats – 2 cups

Rice flour – 1 cup

Urad dal – 1/2 cup

Fenugreek seeds – 1 tsp

Salt – as per taste

Water – as required

Oil – for cooking

Method

Follow the below steps to make Oots Dosai:

Soak the urad dal and fenugreek seeds in water for 4-5 hours. In a blender, grind the soaked urad dal and fenugreek seeds to a smooth paste. In a separate bowl, grind the oats to a fine powder. Mix the oat powder, rice flour, and salt in a bowl. Add the urad dal paste to the bowl and mix well. Add water as required to make a smooth batter. The batter should be of pouring consistency. Cover the bowl with a lid and let the batter ferment for 6-8 hours. After fermentation, mix the batter well. Heat a tawa or griddle and grease it with oil. Pour a ladleful of batter on the tawa and spread it in a circular motion to form a dosai. Cook the dosai on medium flame until it turns golden brown. Flip the dosai and cook the other side until it turns golden brown. Serve hot with chutney or sambar.

Conclusion

Oots Dosai is an easy and healthy dish that you can make at home. This dish is perfect for people who are trying to lose weight or maintain a healthy diet. Oats are a rich source of fiber, protein, and vitamins, which makes this dish a nutritious option for breakfast or dinner. Try this recipe at home and enjoy the goodness of oats in a traditional Tamil dish.

Tamil Nadu cuisine Gobi Sudha Recipes South Indian breakfast recipes Dosai variations Healthy breakfast options

News Source : Pebbles Tamil

Source Link :ஓட்ஸ் தோசை | Oots Dosai Recipe in Tamil by Gobi Sudha Recipe No.1057/