“OpenAI ChatGPT”: ChatGPT by OpenAI now available on iPhone and Android release upcoming

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT App for iPhone with Voice Commands

OpenAI has released the ChatGPT app for iPhone, with an Android version coming soon. The AI chatbot responds to voice commands in addition to text prompts. The app promises instant answers, tailored advice, creative inspiration, professional input, and personalized learning. The Silicon Valley-based AI company says the app will include all the benefits of the browser-based version of ChatGP-4 plus voice input, powered by OpenAI’s speech recognition tech called Whisper.

Features of the ChatGPT App

The chatbot has attracted millions of users since its launch six months ago. The launch announcement promises advice on setting a dinner service properly, politely declining an invitation, birthday gifts, and feedback on your ideas. The app promises to continuously improve its features and safety based on user feedback. The ChatGPT app for iOS is another step towards OpenAI’s mission of transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people while making them more accessible.

Expansion Beyond the US

The launch is significant as the app will open the door to a significantly higher number of people who might not wish to use the tool through Microsoft Bing’s new Chat AI search engine. OpenAI says the app will expand beyond the US in the coming weeks.

The Rapid Ascent of AI

The chatbot has established a lead, thanks in no small measure to Microsoft’s rush to adopt the technology and integrate it within a large number of key products like Office, Bing, and Windows 11. Google is now doing its best to counter AI in search. With the rapid ascent of AI, people have different opinions on the technology.

Final Thoughts

The launch of the ChatGPT app for iPhone with voice commands is significant as it will make the app more accessible to a wider audience. It is also a step towards OpenAI’s mission of transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people. With the ongoing improvements in AI technology, there are different opinions on its ascent. Share your thoughts on AI with us on Twitter @trustedreviews.

News Source : Chris Smith

Source Link :OpenAI launches ChatGPT for iPhone and Android is coming soon/