“Openda fires Lens” : Lens outclasses Toulouse with Openda’s impressive performance

Toulouse made nine changes from the team that beat FC Nantes 5-1 to lift the Coupe de France on Saturday, but they dominated much of the first-half possession with their second string. Lens looked to hit them on the counter, though, and Jean Onana – playing in place of the suspended Salis Abdul Samed – dragged a shot wide when the Téfécé defence backed off of him (7′). The hosts began to threaten midway through the half, and Farès Chaïbi saw a volley deflected out for a corner by Kevin Danso (26′). Chaïbi then struck a free-kick lifted straight off the training ground, but Brice Samba got down well to save (27′). It was against the run of play, then, when Lens took the lead. An unchallenged Massadio Haïdara had time to whip in a delightful cross, and Openda glanced his 18th goal of the season past Samba’s opposite number, Maxime Dupé (33′). Openda then hit the outside side-netting after being slipped through by Adrien Thomasson (41′) before Dupé pulled off a double-save from him and Onana (45′) and it was 1-0 at the break.

Lens see it out

Lens had the first real chance of the second half just inside the hour when Facundo Medina fired a low cross into Openda. The Belgian got a powerful strike off, but it was straight at Dupé (57′). Openda thought he should have had a penalty after latching onto a long ball forward and tangling with Logan Costa, but referee Bastien Dechepy gave the free-kick the other way (64′). Thijs Dallinga had replaced Ado Onaiwu minutes before that (59′) and the Dutchman nearly got on the end of compatriot Branco van den Boomen’s through-ball soon after, but Danso stuck out a leg to turn it out for a corner (70′). Przemyslaw Frankowski then whipped a wicker cross into the box but Florian Sotoca headed off target when he perhaps should have let the ball fall to Haidara behind him (72′). Openda might have added a second but he fired wide after breaking the lines (82′) and it ended 1-0.

The Player: Loïs Openda

Openda has been in phenomenal form in the last few weeks, and has now scored six goals in his last six games in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. Wesley Saïd had nudged him out of the starting line up around the turn of the year, but that now seems unimaginable, even once the former France under-21 star is back from injury. Now, some of Europe’s biggest clubs are being linked with a summer over for Lens’ 18-goal top scorer.

The Stat: 4

Lens have now won each of their last four meetings with Toulouse in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. The last time le Téfécé beat les Sang et Or was back in March 2011 when Samba Sow got the only goal of the game at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.