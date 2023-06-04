Opera Holland Park Rigoletto: Opera Holland Park’s Rigoletto Performance in London

Opera Holland Park’s Rigoletto: A Vibrant and Powerful Production

Giuseppe Verdi’s Rigoletto has been a staple of the operatic repertoire for over a century. It tells the story of a court jester, Rigoletto, who seeks revenge after his daughter, Gilda, is seduced by the Duke of Mantua. Opera Holland Park’s new production of Rigoletto, directed by Cecilia Stinton and conducted by Lee Reynolds, is a vibrant and powerful interpretation of Verdi’s masterpiece.

The production’s setting is transformed from the Mantuan court to the Oxford of the 1920s. Neil Irish’s fabulous design evokes the superficial charm of the era, with its bells, bicycles, and bunting. However, the setting’s underlying toxic masculinity is quickly revealed, as Bullingdon Club bullies quaff champagne and banter, culminating in a shocking moment where they gang up on one of their members to deliver a humiliating debagging.

The City of London Sinfonia, thrillingly conducted by Reynolds, is on fine form. Although the directorial decision to recreate the scratchy sounds of an old wind-up gramophone is a misstep, the production finds its feet once it gets past this and an occasional lack of balance between voices and orchestra. The Opera Holland Park Chorus is both robust and light-footed, its jubilantly triumphant singing pointing up the careless cruelty of Verdi’s courtiers.

The soloists are excellent, with Alessandro Scotto di Luzio as the Duke a silky charmer and Simon Wilding a truly sinister Sparafucile. Stephen Gadd initially seems a less powerful presence as Rigoletto, but he comes into his own in later scenes. Alison Langer’s glorious voice makes her a moving Gilda, although her frumpy costume makes it harder to believe the Duke’s intense passion.

Stinton makes excellent use of Opera Holland Park’s unique stage, with the thrust in front of the orchestra creating intense, intimate scenes. Sparafucile’s run-down pub in Act 3 is suitably seedy, while the overall breadth of the stage allows for glimpses of sinister cloaked figures hiding in the darkness outside. Lighting designer Jake Wiltshire’s storm scene is wonderfully realised, with lightning ripping around the auditorium as Verdi’s orchestral music rumbles and roars.

This production fully conveys the intensity of the work as it moves inexorably towards its tragic climax. The highpoint is the extraordinary quartet, where the Duke smoothly recycles his seductive lines to a self-possessed Maddalena, while Gilda expresses her heartbreak at hearing the Duke’s precious words of love so flippantly addressed to another. Gadd continues to grow in strength as he dismisses Gilda’s tears as useless. Darkness quickly begins to envelope the characters and the music, ending in a truly powerful final scene as Rigoletto discovers the horrifying truth.

In summary, Opera Holland Park’s new production of Rigoletto is full of fresh ideas, with Stinton’s inspired transformation of Verdi’s Mantuan court into the Oxford of the 1920s working brilliantly. The City of London Sinfonia and Opera Holland Park Chorus are both on fine form, and the soloists are excellent. The production fully conveys the intensity of Verdi’s work, and the highpoint is the extraordinary quartet. Overall, this is a vibrant and powerful production that is not to be missed.

