“Operation Golden Eagle child predator arrests” : 12 Suspected Child Predators Apprehended in ‘Operation Golden Eagle’

“12 Suspected Child Predators Apprehended in ‘Operation Golden Eagle’ by GA Authorities”

A three-day operation called “Operation Golden Eagle” was conducted to uncover child predators traveling to Bartow County. 12 people were arrested during the investigation, with 11 of them arrested while attempting to meet a child for sex. Investigators believe that the suspects used online platforms to share sexually explicit content with children. Some even offered to pay minors for sex. The investigation was conducted by a dozen law enforcement agencies, including federal and state investigators from both metro Atlanta and rural counties. Authorities are urging people to call the GBI’s Child Exploitation Unit if they have information about a child that may have been exploited.

News Source : Aspen Popowski

Source Link :GA | ‘Operation Golden Eagle’, 12 alleged child predators caught/