“Operation Repo Sonia Pizarro” Today : Sonia Pizarro, Star of ‘Operation Repo’, Passes Away at 60

Reality TV star Sonia Pizarro, known for her appearances on the truTV show ‘Operation Repo’ and the horror film ‘Followed,’ passed away at the age of 60. Although no cause of death has been announced, Pizarro was hospitalized for a stroke in May 2018, which left her unable to speak and immobilized the right side of her body. Pizarro’s niece, Lyndah Pizarro, confirmed that Sonia died in her sleep on Wednesday night.

Pizarro gained popularity for her role on ‘Operation Repo,’ a show that first aired on Telemundo in 2006 before moving to truTV in 2008. The reality program featured teams of car repossessors at work, with Sonia leading one of the most popular teams. Pizarro and her crew were featured in both the Spanish and English-language versions of the show, and the program became one of the highest-rated shows on Telemundo. The series was canceled in 2014.

Pizarro’s ex-husband Froylan Tercero, who starred alongside her on ‘Operation Repo,’ confirmed her death on Instagram, writing that he was “deeply sad” to inform the public of her passing. He honored her memory, stating that she would always have a place in his heart and on his body since he still has her name tattooed on his stomach. Tercero also announced that he would be taking a break from social media for some time.

Pizarro’s passing has left fans, friends, and family members mourning her loss. Many took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the reality TV star. Pizarro’s legacy will live on through her work on ‘Operation Repo’ and ‘Followed,’ as well as the memories she created with those closest to her.

In conclusion, Sonia Pizarro was a talented reality TV star whose work on ‘Operation Repo’ and ‘Followed’ gained her popularity and a devoted fan base. Her passing at the age of 60 has left many saddened, and her legacy will be remembered for years to come. Rest in peace, Sonia Pizarro.

