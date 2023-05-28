“Operational Preparedness”: “Review of Operational Readiness Conducted by Northern Commander” – Reported by Northlines Correspondent

Army Commander Visits Rajouri to Review Operational Preparedness

On May 27, Army Commander Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited Rajouri and held a meeting with field commanders of Ace of Spades Division and Romeo Force to review the operational preparedness. The visit comes in the wake of the recent terrorist attack at Bhata Dhurian and encounter at Kesari Hill in the region.

The Army, in an official statement, said that the Commander appreciated the troops for maintaining the highest levels of preparedness. Lt Gen Dwivedi has paid over half a dozen visits to Rajouri and Poonch areas in the last two months, emphasizing the importance of maintaining vigilance and taking proactive measures against terrorism.

Rajouri and Poonch districts remain under high alert after these terror-related incidents, and the army is carrying out an operation called ‘Operation Trinetra’ to track and eliminate terrorists who are active in the Pir Panjal region.

The visit of the Army Commander is a significant development that highlights the growing concerns over the security situation in the region. The frequent visits by the Army Commander indicate that the Indian Army is taking a proactive approach to counter-terrorism and is committed to ensuring the safety and security of the people in the region.

The Army Commander’s visit has also been seen as a morale booster for the troops, who have been working tirelessly to combat terrorism in the region. The visit sends a clear message to the troops that their efforts are appreciated, and their hard work is not going unnoticed.

The Indian Army has been engaged in counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir for several years now. The Army’s efforts have led to a significant improvement in the security situation in the region. However, the recent attacks have highlighted the need for the Army to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to counter the threat of terrorism.

The Army’s ‘Operation Trinetra’ has been instrumental in tracking and eliminating terrorists in the Pir Panjal region. The operation has been successful in neutralizing several terrorists and has disrupted the terrorist infrastructure in the region. The Army’s efforts have been lauded by the local populace, who have expressed their gratitude towards the Army for ensuring their safety and security.

The Army Commander’s visit to Rajouri is a testament to the Indian Army’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the people in the region. The visit sends a clear message to the terrorists that the Indian Army will not tolerate any threats to the security and sovereignty of the country.

In conclusion, the Army Commander’s visit to Rajouri highlights the growing concerns over the security situation in the region. The visit sends a clear message to the troops that their efforts are appreciated, and their hard work is not going unnoticed. The Army’s ‘Operation Trinetra’ has been successful in neutralizing several terrorists and has disrupted the terrorist infrastructure in the region. The Army’s efforts have been lauded by the local populace, who have expressed their gratitude towards the Army for ensuring their safety and security. The Indian Army’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the people in the region is unwavering, and the visit of the Army Commander is a testament to this commitment.

