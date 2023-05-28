“Opioid Overdose Treatment for Black Patients”: Reducing Disparities in Opioid Overdose Treatment for Black Patients

Under-prescription of Opioid Addiction Medications in the US

A recent study has found that medications used to treat opioid addiction and prevent overdose deaths are significantly under-prescribed in the United States, particularly for Black patients. Disabled people on Medicare are less likely to be prescribed buprenorphine or naloxone, which are the best medications for treating opioid addiction and reversing life-threatening overdoses.

The Study

The study analyzed claims data for over 23,000 disabled people aged 18 and older covered by Medicare between 2016 and 2019. The researchers found that only 23% of white patients, 19% of Hispanic patients, and 13% of Black patients received a buprenorphine prescription. Similarly, the rates were low for naloxone, with only 23% of whites, 21% of Hispanics, and 14% of Blacks receiving a prescription.

Stigma and Disjointed Healthcare System

The study also found that patients identified with opioid addiction were more likely to be prescribed benzodiazepines, which can dramatically increase the risk of overdose when used with opioids. The researchers ruled out regional differences and patients’ access to medical care as potential explanations for the health inequities they uncovered. One potential explanation might be the disjointed nature of American health care. The stigma surrounding opioid addiction could also play a factor, as there is a real risk that Blacks will wind up behind bars due to the criminalization of addiction through America’s war on drugs.

Rethinking Approaches to Opioid Use Disorder

The United States needs to rethink its approach to opioid use disorder, treating it as an illness rather than a crime or a weakness in character. Health care providers need to feel that addiction is very common and something they should be able to treat.

Conclusion

The under-prescription of opioid addiction medications in the United States is a serious issue that needs to be addressed. It is crucial that healthcare providers understand the complexities of addiction and the importance of providing access to life-saving medications like buprenorphine and naloxone. Further research is needed to better understand the root causes of health inequities in opioid addiction treatment and to identify effective strategies to improve access to care for all patients, regardless of race or disability status.

Racial Disparities in Opioid Overdose Treatment Access to Naloxone in Black Communities Improving Care for Black Patients with Opioid Use Disorder Overcoming Stigma and Bias in Opioid Treatment for Black Patients Addressing Structural Barriers to Opioid Overdose Prevention in Black Communities

News Source : GVS HEALTH

Source Link :Less Treatment for Opioid Overdose in Black Patients/