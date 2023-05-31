Opioid Pregnancy Medication Notification: Proposals for Revisions to State Legislation Regarding Notification of Opioid Medication Use during Pregnancy

A recent study by researchers at the Massachusetts General Hospital has shown that the state’s current regulations regarding opioid use disorder (OUD) during pregnancy are “discriminatory, unjust and stigmatizing.” The study, which interviewed 26 individuals with OUD who had delivered a baby in the past three years, found that the state’s policy of reporting any prenatal substance exposure, including exposure to medications for OUD, to child protective services (CPS) had a direct impact on medical decisions made by pregnant individuals. Some chose to stop taking medication during pregnancy for fear of being reported, which can increase the risk of relapse or overdose and impact the health of the mother and child.

The study’s authors believe that uncoupling OUD treatment decisions from mandated reporting during the perinatal period (pregnancy and postpartum) is essential. The state’s current policy treats women who are stable and in long-term recovery for OUD the same as a child who has been physically or sexually abused. This policy discriminates against women and perpetuates the stigma against those with a history of substance use disorder as unfit mothers.

Other states in New England, such as New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, do not have an automatic filing with CPS when newborns have been exposed to medications in-utero. The study’s authors recommend that Massachusetts follow suit. Although prenatal MOUD exposure can result in neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome, the condition is transient and treatable. Newborns with a physical dependence on MOUD are treated and supported in the same manner as newborns who are dependent on other medications their mothers took during pregnancy, such as insulin.

The study was prompted by Massachusetts legislators who asked for data that demonstrates that the state’s current reporting policies are harmful to women and families. Two bills concerning newborns affected by in-utero substance exposure are scheduled to be discussed in a joint hearing in July. The study was supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

In conclusion, the study’s findings suggest that the current regulations regarding OUD during pregnancy in Massachusetts are discriminatory, unjust, and stigmatizing. Pregnant individuals with OUD face a dilemma of continuing their prescribed treatments and risk the intervention of state services or stopping taking medication during pregnancy, which can increase the risk of relapse or overdose and impact the health of mother and child. The authors recommend that Massachusetts uncouple OUD treatment decisions from mandated reporting during the perinatal period and follow the example of other states in New England.

News Source : Mirage News

Source Link :Calls for Changes to State Law on Opioid Pregnancy Medication Notification/