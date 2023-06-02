“Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Grant”: Grant of $50k enables UVA Health to broaden access to treatment for opioid use disorder

UVA Health Receives $50k Grant to Expand Access to Opioid Use Disorder Treatment

UVA Health has received a $50,000 grant from the Essential Hospitals Institute to expand access to opioid use disorder treatment in Virginia. The grant will allow UVA Health to provide money to patients for social needs such as transportation, childcare, or a lack of health insurance, which often act as barriers to treatment.

Doctor Nassima Ait-Daoud Tiouririne, who works with patients struggling with opioid use disorder, emphasized the importance of addressing all aspects of a patient’s social life to allow them to focus on treatment. “The way I see it, there is no use to have the best treatment if our patients cannot access it,” she said. “That’s why this grant will play an important role.”

The program is set to begin in July and aims to improve access to care for individuals at all stages of recovery. With the opioid epidemic continuing to ravage communities across the country, initiatives like this are crucial to ensuring that those struggling with addiction are able to receive the care they need.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than 130 people in the United States die every day from opioid-related overdoses. Opioid addiction is a complex issue, often stemming from both physical and psychological factors. Effective treatment requires a multifaceted approach, including medication-assisted treatment, counseling, and support for social needs.

Transportation, childcare, and health insurance are just a few of the social factors that can prevent individuals from accessing treatment. By providing financial support for these needs, UVA Health’s program aims to remove some of the barriers that prevent individuals from receiving the care they need.

UVA Health is not alone in its efforts to expand access to opioid use disorder treatment. Across the country, healthcare providers, policymakers, and advocates are working to address the opioid epidemic through a variety of initiatives.

One promising approach is the use of telemedicine to deliver care to individuals in rural areas, where access to treatment may be limited. Telemedicine allows patients to receive care from healthcare providers remotely, using video conferencing and other technologies.

Another approach is the use of medication-assisted treatment, which combines medication with counseling and behavioral therapy to address the physical and psychological aspects of addiction. Medications like buprenorphine and methadone can help ease withdrawal symptoms and cravings, allowing individuals to focus on recovery.

While these initiatives are important steps in the fight against the opioid epidemic, there is still much work to be done. Healthcare providers, policymakers, and advocates must continue to work together to address the complex issues surrounding opioid addiction and ensure that individuals have access to the care they need. With programs like UVA Health’s, we can take a step towards a future where opioid addiction is no longer a devastating epidemic.

