“Opioid-Use Disorder Treatment Virginia”: Expanding Access to Opioid-Use Disorder Treatment Across Virginia: UVA Health Leads the Way

New Grant to Expand UVA Health’s Opioid-Use Disorder Clinic

UVA Health’s opioid-use disorder clinic is set to expand access to care by providing funding to patients for social needs that limit their ability to get treatment. This initiative is backed by a new grant from the Essential Hospitals Institute, and UVA Health is one of the ten hospitals and health systems nationwide to receive up to $50,000 to create social medicine programs.

Reducing Barriers to Care for Opioid-Use Disorder

The goal of the program is to reduce barriers to care for opioid-use disorder patients. The initiative is expected to launch in July, and it will provide assistance to Virginians calling the free statewide opioid helpline operated by UVA’s Center for Leading-Edge Addiction Research (CLEAR). Appropriate inpatients seen at University of Virginia Medical Center will also be offered assistance.

Patient assistance will be provided for social needs such as housing, transportation, or food. The clinic providers hope to assist more than 500 patients through the initiative.

A New Approach to Patient Care

This new social medicine program will enable inpatients at UVA Medical Center to be started on FDA-approved medications for opioid-use disorder. They will be linked with a social worker and connected to appropriate care. The majority of patients will begin care at the UVA Health clinic before transitioning to a clinic closer to home. For patients who contact the opioid helpline or the clinic from outside the Charlottesville area, staff will help connect them with treatment providers in their local communities.

Kelly Schorling, LCSW, a UVA Health social worker at the clinic, mentioned that patients have identified social needs as a significant barrier to treatment. However, this clinic has never been able to provide funds directly to support patients’ social needs, which is now possible with this new grant and social-medicine program.

Addressing Disparities in Access to Care

The aim of the program is to address disparities in access to care faced by people of color and those with lower incomes. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, overdose death rates increased 44% for Black people and 39% for American Indian and Alaska Native people between 2019 and 2020, compared with a 22% increase for white people.

The clinic’s goal is to link patients with opioid-use disorder directly to the social medicine program and connect them to opioid-use disorder treatment resources. The emphasis will be on getting them started on life-saving medication.

Conclusion

This new grant and social-medicine program will enable UVA Health’s opioid-use disorder clinic to expand access to care, reduce barriers to treatment, and address disparities in access to care. Patients will be provided with funding for social needs that limit their ability to get treatment, enabling them to receive the care they need to overcome opioid-use disorder and improve their quality of life.

News Source : UVA Health Newsroom

Source Link :UVA Health to Expand Access to Opioid-Use Disorder Treatment Across Virginia/