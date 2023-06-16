OPP investigating death at home in Norfolk County, no details on suspect or victim

Norfolk County death investigation victim name : Death investigation underway in Norfolk County after report of death at home, no suspect or victim name provided

A death at a residence in Norfolk County is currently under investigation by the Norfolk County OPP. At approximately 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the home on Nelson Street after receiving a report of the death. Information regarding the deceased’s age and gender were not provided, nor was it disclosed whether the death is considered suspicious. However, OPP Const. Andrew Gamble assured the public that there is no threat to their safety. The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services are involved in the investigation. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

