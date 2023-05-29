OPP officer Steven Tourangeau : “OPP officer and school bus driver dead following crash near Woodstock”

An accident that occurred just before 7 a.m. on Monday has resulted in the death of an OPP officer and a school bus driver in a crash northwest of Woodstock. Fortunately, there were no students on the bus at the time of the incident, and there were no passengers in the officer’s unmarked vehicle. The officer has been identified as Detective Constable Steven Tourangeau, 35, who was working with the Perth County OPP detachment. For privacy reasons, the identity of the school bus driver has not been disclosed by the OPP. The circumstances surrounding the collision will be investigated by police in London, Ontario.

Read Full story : OPP officer and school bus driver dead following crash near Woodstock /

News Source : Durham Radio News

Woodstock crash fatalities OPP officer and school bus driver deaths Fatal collision in Woodstock Tragic accident involving school bus and OPP officer Woodstock traffic accident fatalities